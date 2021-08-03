Body of missing swimmer found in Chestermere Lake

The body of a 47-year-old Calgary resident was taken to the medical examiners' office

On July 26 at approximately 3 p.m. the Chestermere RCMP was called to a possible drowning.

Two adult males were out swimming with a paddle board near Anniversary Beach in Chestermere Lake and fell into the water.

Upon entering the water, both males began to struggle. Nearby swimmers at the beach were able to rescue one however, the other swimmer went under the water.

Chestermere Fire Rescue and Chestermere RCMP boats were dispatched and remained on scene to continue the search.

The survivor was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

On July 27, at 8:41 p.m., Chestermere RCMP with the help of the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society recovered the body of the missing person in Chestermere Lake.

The 47-year-old Calgary resident will be taken to the medical examiners’ office.

The family of the deceased has been notified and victim services are engaged.