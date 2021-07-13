Buck Up for KidSport to give local youth the opportunity to participate in sport

Team registration is open until July 14 at 9 a.m.

Harmony Health and Fitness is partnering with KidSport to bring the first annual Buck Up For KidSport golf tournament to Chestermere on July 15. KidSport assisted 113 youth in Chestermere in 2018 and 2019, and over $32,000 was directed to Chestermere minor sports organizations to support the sport registration fee for families in the community. All of the funds raised from the golf tournament will stay in Chestermere. Photo submitted by Courtney Cassidy

Owner of Harmony Health and Fitness, Courtney Cassidy is encouraging all local businesses and Chestermerians to participate in the first annual golf tournament, Buck Up For KidSport at the Lakeside Golf Club.

Buck Up For KidSport will begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 15, following the 18-hole golf tournament participants can enjoy dinner, live auction, raffle, and question and answer panel with Team Canada Bobsled Pilot Alysia Rissling, two time Scotties Tournament of Hearts Champion Chelsea Carey, Sledge Hockey Player Chris Cederstrand, and local Olympian, Ben Hebert.

“KidSport is a national charity set up to assist low-income families so their children can access sports, it covers the fees for sports, and the Calgary Chapter does have an equipment bank for families to access,” Cassidy said.

Adding, “This event will raise funds for Chestermere, and all of the proceeds raised will stay in the community.”

It was important for Cassidy to partner with KidSport, as her and her husband

played sports growing up, and both recognize the positive impacts sports can have on youth with building confidence, being part of a team, having something to focus on, and athleticism.

“Playing sports always made me a part of any community that I’ve lived in. I’ve always gone back to sports to get involved and meet people in the community, it’s always been there for me,” Cassidy said.

“Playing sports is how I met my husband, we have so many connections to the playing of sport. We have four kids, and we know how expensive it is for kids to play in sports, it’s not just the registration fees and the equipment, it’s tournaments, suppers out, hotels, and fundraising the list goes on and on,” she said.

Cassidy was inspired by her in-laws to partner with KidSport to host the golf tournament, as they have been involved in similar fundraisers in her husband’s hometown for many years.

“Sometimes you don’t realize how much the community needs a hand up, especially after this past year,” Cassidy said.

“We feel very passionately about being able to offer this to all kids, not just the kids whose parents have the financial ability for it. We want everyone in Chestermere to have the opportunity if they want it,” she said.

Adding, “Harmony Health and Fitness is here to support mind, body, and spirit, we want you to reach your optimal wellness so you can feel like you throughout the business of life.

Businesses can still get involved in the Buck Up For KidSport golf tournament by entering a team, sponsoring a hole, offering a challenge or beverage at a hole, donating a prize or live auction item, or by donating to KidSport.

“These donations from our community will stay in the community,” Cassidy said.

To enter a team before July 14 t 9 a.m., please email info@harmonyhealthandfitness.ca, or call 403-710-0394.

For more information, visit, harmony_chestermere on Instagram, or harmonyhealthandfitness on Facebook.