Calgary Physiotherapy business expands into Chestermere

The Strive team is excited to build relationships with Chestermere residents

Strive Physiotherapy has expanded to a Chestermere location and is offering a variety of services for residents who don’t want to travel into Calgary.

Strive Physiotherapy currently offers physiotherapy, massage therapy, manual and joint manipulative therapy, mechanical traction, biomechanical evaluations, shock wave therapy, exercise prescription and evaluation.

In the new year, Strive is planning to have a therapist join the team who specializes in vestibular treatment and pelvic health.

“Over the last year, our clinic established a strong working relationship with the medical team at LakeMed Medical Clinic,” Tamara Gogol said. “Both clinics realized we are very aligned in our care delivery models, so when the opportunity presented itself to open a clinic beside them, we could not believe our luck.”

The Strive team is working to ensure residents in the City of Chestermere and the surrounding area have dedicated, high quality, physiotherapy and massage therapy services.

“We are also looking forward to joining the Chestermere community where we can get to know residents, other health professionals, local business owners, and immerse ourselves into the local community,” Gogol said.

Since officially opening in October, Gogol and the Strive team have heard an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from clients.

“Residents are as excited as we are to be open. Many Chestermere residents were driving to our NW Calgary clinic, so they are happy for a much shorter commute,” Gogol said.

Giving back to the community’s Strive is located in is extremely important to the team, as Strive has always prided itself on truly embracing the local small business model by offering free clinics, educational seminars, and volunteerism for local community events.

In addition to giving back initiatives, Strive also has a Business of the Month program where other local small businesses are featured and given the opportunity to present themselves within the Strive space with a small display in the clinic, and on social media.

“We plan to bring all of this to our Chestermere clinic,” Gogol said.

For more information visit, https://strivephysiotherapy.ca/