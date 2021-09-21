Calgary Yacht Club hosts municipal election candidates meet and greet 

Candidates were available Saturday morning to meet residents

Municipal election candidates were available to meet Chestermere residents and answer their questions during a meet and greet at the Calgary Yacht Club on Sept. 18.

Although the meet and greet had a slow start, more community members stopped by as the morning went on.

“It’s Saturday morning, things are happening, we’re getting more people now. It’s been good,” said Yacht Club Manager, and candidate Laurie Dunn.

“It’s really given the candidates an opportunity to talk with each other, and that’s been quite nice,” she added.

The meet and greets are important for community members to physically meet the people who are running for city council and gives them another opportunity to not only rely on what they see on social media.

“It’s a good opportunity for the community to put a face to a name and have that one-on-one interaction,” Dunn said.

Dunn is encouraging the community to research the best candidates for the city.

“I would encourage the community at large to do their homework, don’t just depend on social media. There are supposed to be a couple more meet and greets coming up. If you can make it out to any of the things going on do that, especially if you care,” Dunn said.