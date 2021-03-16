Chestermere and Langdon BMX club welcoming new riders

The club is welcoming riders of all ages and experience levels

The Chestermere and Langdon BMX club is preparing for the upcoming season and is welcoming riders of all ages, and experience levels. BMX is continuing to grow in Chestermere, as more girls are becoming interested and competing in the sport. Photo submitted by Jayme McHattie

The Chestermere and Langdon BMX riders are preparing for the upcoming 2021 season and are always welcoming new riders of all ages and experience levels.

“The group in Langdon and Chestermere is fairly new, it’s getting a lot more popular as the kids are telling each other about the sports they do. The group has been rapidly increasing, we had close to 15 families from this area,” Jayme McHattie said.

In terms of racing, children have to be at least four years of age, however, if a three-year-old can ride a bike, they can join the club.

“We have full families, where the kids and the parents are all riders, but it’s not always that way,” McHattie said.

There is no criteria to joining the club, however, riders are required to have the appropriate equipment.

“Anybody who starts out doesn’t have to have the official gear. If you have a BMX bike you can put on flat shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirt, and any gloves you have at home and come give it a try,” McHattie said.

All of the Chestermere and Langdon BMX riders are part of the Calgary BMX Association.

“All of the kids use the Chestermere track for leisure, that’s one of their favourite places,” McHattie said.

“We do utilize the local track. In terms of our training, it will be done at the Calgary track, because the Calgary track and racing track is very different than what’s in Chestermere. It’s a racing track with a start gate, and a finish line,” she said.

Adding, “The track is 20 minutes from Chestermere. It’s a very easy drive, we do try to keep working parents in mind in terms of when our coaching times start.”

Last year, the Chestermere and Langdon BMX group were able to have nearly an entire season, however, all large races including provincials, nationals, and any races where riders had to travel were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We aren’t able to put anything in stone, we’re always going to be subject with what we’re allowed to do with Alberta Health Services (AHS), but we have a very dedicated group of parents that have been working hard all winter, and we’re gearing up now for the season,” McHattie said.

Despite the shortened season last year, the club had an increase of new riders.

“We had quite a few new members last year. We’re so welcoming, it’s a great time to be doing it because we’re so focused on training right now since it’s the only thing we can do,” McHattie said.

“Right now, we’re hoping at the very least we can have a season like last year, that was district racing, where the riders race each other in their own age groups just from our track. We’re still offering coaching, and open track where as long as you’re a member you can come and ride the track,” she said.

In a regular year, new riders start training in May, get coaching, practice the open track, and then compete in district races, while the seasoned riders will train year-round at an indoor facility.

“Some of these racers are training year-round, these kids keep going in the hopes that they will have racing opportunities again coming up,” McHattie said.

“A lot of these kids have dreams of being on the Olympic stage,” she added. “The sport is getting more and more popular with girls; we have a great group of girls in the area that race and love the sport.”

Last year, anyone who wanted to access the track had to register a time and sign a COVID-19 waiver.

All of the riders were put into cohorts and could only race with others within their group, everyone was required to social distance, and it was requested that the riders not bring extended family to the track.

Despite the challenges COVID-19 brought to the club, it was extremely important for the families in the group to ensure the youth could continue to train and get outside.

“The biggest drive for most people is that kids really need something right now. They need something to get outside and do, and something fun and exciting for them, and we really want to be able to provide that for them,” McHattie said.

“It gives people a huge motivation to get outside, get that fresh air, move their bodies and get that exercise. It’s tough right now for them with some of the restrictions that have been placed on them over the last year, and we’re trying to give them something to look forward to, and something to work towards, learning a new sport, or training in a sport that they love is always a good motivation,” she said.

Adding, “It really is like a family, everybody that is there is there because we love the sport. We want to see families love it the way we do, we’re there to help, we’re there to guide everybody through the process and hopefully they are the racers that love it forever.”

For more information, to find equipment requirements, and to register, visit the Calgary BMX Association website at, https://www.calgarybmx.com/.

“We need parent involvement. Safety is a huge thing, we need parents on the track every night just keeping an eye out in case somebody falls or needs assistance,” McHattie said.

The Calgary BMX Association is partnered with Kid Sport if families are struggling.

“We’re here, we should be able to offer a season, and we want to invite as many people as possible to come and train with us and be a part of the club,” McHattie said.