Chestermere Beats Edmonton in Annual Alphabetical Listing

Chestermere continues to emerge as one of Alberta’s leading cities. This year’s alphabetical listing of Alberta cities was released on Wednesday and Chestermere took 5th position, beating out communities such as Lacombe, Medicine Hat, and even Wetaskiwin.

Ed Wornish from Chestermere Tourism was delighted by this year’s list. “We’re a top on so many lists now. To be among the top five on this alphabetical list is just one more feather in our cap.”

Airdrie, since 1985, has taken top spot. But Ed Wornish is not concerned. “We are certainly happy to be 5th. We can’t complain. We’re still number one among Alberta cities without a McDonald’s, and the number one lake community between Strathmore and Calgary. Much to celebrate.”