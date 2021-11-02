Chestermere Council brings in interim Chief Administrative Officer  

Harry Harker will take over the CAO responsibilities of Bernie Morton

Chestermere City Council carried a motion to revoke the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) position of Bernie Morton effective Oct. 29.

It was carried that Harry Harker will take over as an interim CAO.

“As we launch our 120-day plan with a new direction for Chestermere, there will be many additions and changes for our community. As part of this change of direction, we will be moving forward with a change to our CAO,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said.

Adding, “We thank our current CAO, Bernie Morton, for his service to our community. Mr. Morton began his time with the city three years ago on Aug. 1, 2018.”

Since 2018, Morton worked on an organizational redesign of the city, worked with developers, and managed the Chestermere COVID-19 emergency response, among other projects.

“We wish Mr. Morton well in his future endeavors. Council will be moving forward with an interim CAO to assist the new council and will have further announcements shortly,” Colvin said.