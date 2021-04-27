Chestermere Family Bike Park to reopen for the season

COVID-19 protocols have been put in place to ensure the bike park does not become a spreader site

The Chestermere Family Bike Park is preparing to reopen for the season, depending on the weather.

“The Chestermere Family Bike Park is one of our community’s most popular amenities. We are currently working to get the park ready to welcome back visitors for a safe and fun family experience,” said City of Chestermere Parks Manager, Rick Van Gelder.

The Bike Park is closed over the winter as freezing and wet conditions make the tracks prone to damage and unsafe for riders and will take several weeks in the spring for dirt tracks to completely dry out.

“Staff and volunteers spend a lot of time repairing runs, jumps, and tracks after the winter to ensure that the park is safe and in the best condition. We appreciate the patience of our community as they wait for the park to reopen. After we evaluate the impact of the snow expected this weekend, we will be able to set a specific reopening date,” said Van Gelder.

Due to COVID-19, the Bike Park will also have signage and a maximum capacity limit to keep visitors safe.

To ensure the safety of everyone using the bike park, COVID-19 protocols have been put in place such as, visitors may not enter the park if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, visitors may not enter the park if they have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, all visitors, including riders and spectators, must stay 6 feet (approximately one bike length) away from other riders, groups of people may not gather or congregate at the top of the flow trail runs, visitors are not to share any items with those outside of their household, and all visitors must follow the directions of bike park staff.

To ensure that the Chestermere Family Bike Park is a safe place and does not become a spreader site, the RCMP and Chestermere Peace Officers will be patrolling the park frequently this summer to ensure visitors are practicing proper physical distancing.

A specific reopening date will be announced on the Chestermere Family Bike Park on Facebook page.