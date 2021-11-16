Chestermere honours veterans at local Remembrance Day ceremony

Chestermere residents and special guests came to Anniversary Park to honour veterans

The City of Chestermere honoured veterans, with the Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer, Legion representatives, council members, and approximately 150 Chestermere residents during the local Remembrance Day ceremony at Anniversary Park on Nov. 11.

“I believe Chestermere is the best place to live in Alberta, and while I believe we have more work to do, today is about reflecting on the sacrifices that have set our foundation. The foundation that gives us the freedom to choose our

future, and to move in a new direction,” said Mayor Jeff Colvin.

Gaining freedom has taken the sacrifices of thousands of men and women who paid the ultimate price, and with their sacrifice, their community members can enjoy peace and freedom.

Colvin encouraged all Chestermere residents to honour their families who have sacrificed and honour those who continue to put their lives on the line each day.

“As it’s been said many times, freedom is not free. I’d also suggest that maintaining this freedom is not free, it takes real commitment and sacrifice,” Colvin said.

Adding, “It’s up to us to remember what it costs, it’s up to us to teach our children what it has cost, and it’s up to us to find new ways to remember.”

Chestermere City Council is committed to protecting the freedoms of residents, and the freedoms of the community.

Colvin and members of council welcome residents’ input on how they can better protect the freedoms of the community, they welcome the freedom of opinions, freedom of ideas, and freedom of discussion.

“We are moving forward as a community, but we’re only able to do so from this foundation that has been built by the men and women who put their lives on the line for us, and by those who continue to do so,” Colvin said.

“Together, let’s embrace the gift they have bought us with their lives, let’s say thank you, and always let us remember them,” he said.