Chestermere musician excited to release new single 

Local musician, Brandon Marthaller is excited for country music lovers to hear his newest single "Rowdy" in the spring. Marthaller takes inspiration for songs from anything and everything. Typically, a melody will pop into Marthaller's head, and he will grab his guitar, figure out the chords, and write lyrics based on something he did that day or a story he heard. Photo submitted by Brandon Marthaller

Chestermere musician, Brandon Marthaller is excited for country music lovers to hear his newest release “Rowdy” in time for spring.

“It’s a drinking toe-tapping bring the walls down kind of song,” Marthaller said.

Marthaller has had a passion for music since he was eight years old, when his father, who at the time was in a rock and roll band, bought him a guitar.

“Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s something my dad loved to do, seeing it make him happy made me happy, so I wanted to take to it,” Marthaller said.

Adding, “Everybody I know loves music, and relates to music whether they are having a good day or a bad day. That’s always been something I wanted to do was be there for people.”

In high school, Marthaller played in a metal band, however, he eventually transitioned to playing country music independently.

“I’ve always liked country music, my mom’s side of the family is farmers, and we went out there every summer, I took to that more than the rock and roll city life,” Marthaller said.

“My goals are to get on the radio and form a band and do a lot more live shows with a full band and not just me and my guitar,” he said.

Marthaller currently has three singles out, and one in the works.

For Marthaller, the inspiration for a new song can come from anywhere.

“Starting a song would come from me driving around and something would pop in my head and I’d be humming it. Or some lyrics would come to mind, I’d write them down, I’d pick up my guitar and play around with some chords and figure out what would fit, and I build the song off of that,” Marthaller said.

Adding, “It can be anything from something I did that day, something I’ve seen, or a story I’ve heard.”

Songs can take five minutes for Marthaller to complete, while others can take up to one week.

Going forward, Marthaller is hopeful to start performing at open mic nights again when it’s safe to do so.

“I used to do any and every open mic night I could find within Chestermere, Calgary, and Airdrie. I travel as far as I need to,” Marthaller said.

“I’m going to be going to every karaoke and every open mic night that I can, that’s the one thing I’m looking forward to,” he said.

Although Marthaller is excited to start performing live again, he does still get nervous before going out on stage.

“I never really overcome the nerves; they are just there. Once I get into the groove of performing, usually after the first song it gets easier and easier, and I forget people are watching, and I get into the music just me and my guitar,” Marthaller said.

Despite the nerves Marthaller faces before performing live, having the audience sing-along, know the words to his songs, and seeing people happy will always be a highlight.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BrandonDavid7501/, or for more information on the single release coming soon visit, https://fb.watch/3Ssz35Msv1/.

