Chestermere Public Library Foundation excited for new opportunities in 2021 

The Chestermere Public Library is continuing community involvement through fundraising events and collaborating with businesses and organizations

The Chestermere Public Library Foundation held the Annual General Meeting on May 4, and members are excited for the upcoming year.

“The Chestermere Public Library Foundation was built from the heart and sweat of a few wonderful volunteers over a decade ago. Each year, the foundation has hosted casinos, events, raffles, galas and other incredible fundraisers with the primary goal of helping the library fund the service that we believe Chestermere and area families deserve,” said the President of the Chestermere Public Library Foundation, Janelle Sandboe.

“At the very core of the foundation and the library’s missions is the belief that this work really matters, literacy matters, access to the internet matters, and community matters,” she said.

The Chestermere Public Library Foundation began the year by launching a new website where people can go to find foundation events, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, and find local authors who are sharing their works online, through the Local Lit initiative.

“Our intention is this initiative will build opportunity by reducing the barriers that emerging authors face. The response to Local Lit has been amazing, we have received only positive feedback,” Sandboe said.

Going forward, a priority for the Chestermere Public Library Foundation is to strengthen vision and mission statements.

“Our three core values are impact, collaboration, and professionalism,” Sandboe said.

The Chestermere Public Library Foundation is now collaborating with the Chestermere Historical Foundation, and they are introducing LitTreasure, which is an interactive experience that connects Chestermere to its roots through the written word.

LitTreasure will combine four letters, with a variety of tactile experiences to engage and enthrall. Participants be able to eat, drink, and feel the world of 1910 Chestermere all in one treasure box.

A member of the historical foundation has an older relative’s diary, who was an early settler in the area that is now Chestermere.

“The stories she shared in her diary are incredible. This is a really unique experience to connect with the stories that you don’t typically hear,” Sandboe said.

In 2010, the foundation started funding key literacy initiatives in the community, starting with the Books for Babies tote bags, which have books and resources for new parents and are distributed to local families by Alberta Health Services (AHS) nurses in the community.

“The Books for Babies continues to this day, and I recently spoke to a contact at AHS, and she said families love the totes and she thanked the foundation for supplying these resources at such a critical time in the lives of young families,” Sandboe said.

The Chestermere Public Library Foundation is also looking for larger partnerships with businesses and family estates moving forward, with open opportunities for naming rights and dedications, events, and program sponsorships.

Although the Loop Around the Lake won’t be organized again this year, the Chestermere Public Library Foundation is planning a sporting event this year.

The charity golf fundraiser is presented by the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society.

“This will be really fun, and people will be really excited to get outside in the sun, assuming the restrictions allow us to do so,” Sandboe said.

The Chestermere Public Library relies on funds from the foundation and grants to tackle special projects, and the library has asked the foundation to release $23,000 for facility improvements and staff workstations to help modernize the library spaces for safety and efficiency.

“This is the kind of thing that the library wouldn’t be able to fund without the community’s help. We’re so lucky to live in a place where people want to help each other,” Sandboe said.