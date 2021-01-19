Chestermere RCMP investigate discovered body – Update

Chestermere, Alta. – The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the discovery of human remains on Jan. 15, 2021, of an adult female that was located in the northwest area of Chestermere on Range Road 284 north of Chestermere Blvd. The female has been identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Ashley Foley from Calgary and area.

The RCMP is seeking information from the public in hopes that friends and associates will recognize Jennifer in the attached photographs, and will come forward and provide information to assist police in determining Jennifer’s whereabouts in the weeks leading up to her remains being located.

Jennifer is described as:

· 6 feet tall

· Slim build

· Curly/wavy hair

· Brown/auburn hair

· Blue eyes

Please contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or your local police if you have information regarding Jennifer Foley. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.