Chestermere RCMP on scene of incident – Invermere Drive – Update 2

Chestermere, Alta. – Yesterday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Chestermere RCMP along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS) contained a residence in the 200 block of Invermere Drive and executed arrest warrants for an adult male.

The wanted male, a 50 year old Chestermere resident, withdrew into the residence and secured himself inside when police arrived to execute the arrest warrant. Verbal attempts to have the male surrender himself went unanswered.

While the male was contained to a single residence, additional precautions were taken to ensure the safety of nearby residents and two nearby schools by restricting access to the area and having students remain indoors. Alternate arrangements for their dismissal was made in coordination with the respective school boards.

A Judicial authorization to enter the residence was obtained and at approximately 3:00 p.m., ERT members safely took the male into custody. ERT located the male hiding in the ceiling/attic where he tried to camouflage himself with insulation. He surrendered himself when ERT prepared to enter the attic area.

The male was wanted on outstanding warrants from both Chestermere and Cochrane.

The charges and warrant from Chestermere related to an incident in October 2020 where he was charged with:

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Forcible confinement (x2)

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault by Choking.

The warrant and charges from Cochrane are related to an incident that occurred in June, 2020 where he was charged with Harassing communication.

A Judicial hearing was held, the male did not speak to bail. He is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Jan. 15, 2021.