Chestermere residents come together to support keeping Lakeside Golf Club 

Over 500 signs have been distributed to homeowners throughout Chestermere who want to show their support in preserving the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo submitted by Rick Thirsk

Chestermere residents are showing opposition to potential land rezoning by showcasing “Preserve Chestermere Lakeside Golf Club” signs on their properties.

Chestermere resident of 25 years, Rick Thirsk has given around 500 signs to homeowners who want to show their support of preserving the greens.

“People are putting up signs, they know it’s important to push back, and it’s not just people living on the golf course. It’s residents on both sides of the lake as well,” Thirsk said.

“Thousands of people are opposed to this development,” he said.

For Thirsk, it was important to distribute the signs and show how many people want to preserve the golf course as an amenity in the community.

Following the March information sessions hosted by Slokker Homes, Thirsk felt as though Chestermere residents’ concerns weren’t being heard, and the online petition wasn’t being taken seriously.

“They didn’t answer our questions and our concerns were being dismissed. Slokker said the online petition, which was over four thousand signatures, wasn’t a good representation of how people living in the City of Chestermere feel. We’re showing them just exactly how many people are against rezoning this golf course,” Thirsk said.

“The petition was done online because with COVID-19 it’s hard to go door to door. It is COVID-19 friendly,” he said.

Adding, “Now we’re getting out there and getting signatures on paper.”

The online information sessions were attended by hundreds of opponents to the development, but Thirsk was worried the community was largely unaware of the issue.

“It was a quiet time. Not enough people were talking about it. Once I got knocking on doors, the true community opposition to the project took on a life of its own,” Thirsk said.

He has been overwhelmed by the support he’s received from Chestermere residents.

“With each sign that goes up it represents two to four individuals within the household with their own voices and their own opposition to losing our golf course and our way of life,” Thirsk said.

“My distributing these signs has nothing to do with business, campaigning, or anything like that. This is simply for the people of Chestermere, and the people are speaking out,” he said.

Every person Thirsk has talked to has asked where they can find the online petition, and where they can sign up.

The “Preserve Chestermere Lakeside Golf Club” signs have sparked new conversations within the community about what residents want the future of the city to look like.

“A lot of people’s homes face the golf course. A lot of people live here because of Chestermere’s spacious community feel. They don’t want to live the hustle of an inner-city lifestyle. They chose Chestermere, a city built on a lake, with a golf course, and a recreation centre, and they want it to stay green,” Thirsk said.

“People buy on the golf course with the anticipation that their land values are secure. These developers have hurt the people on the golf course and reduced their property values. It feels like they don’t have a heart,” he said.