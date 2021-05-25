Chestermere residents encouraged to support local businesses through Chestermere Business Relief Fund

Two Chestermere women are helping local businesses impacted by COVID-19 keep their doors open

Two Chestermerians are stepping up and offering assistance for local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 through the Chestermere Business Relief Fund.

The organizer of the GoFundMe, Laurie Dunn, owned her own business for 14 years which was impacted by Mad Cow disease and SARS.

“I can sympathize so much with these businesses that are forced to close. We weren’t forced to close, but the implications were devastating. I can sympathize with these people, as a former small business owner and entrepreneur at heart, I’ve spent many nights crying over where the next dollars were going to come from,” Dunn said.

Dunn knows many of the local business owners, and after the provincial government announced the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, she wanted to do something to help.

Dunn knew Michelle Eldjarnson was the right person to help her with the Chestermere Business Relief Fund.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening to these guys, and short of I don’t know what else to do, other than hope they are standing at the end, and somehow, we can help them,” Eldjarnson said.

Dunn and Eldjarnson received many stories from local businesses.

“It will be a long, hard fight when we are allowed to reopen. We have months and months and months of debt and frankly, repayment seems impossible. We are determined not to let our foundation members down. We will fight to rebuild but it is extremely difficult to remain positive all the time. Many sleepless nights have been had and many tears have been shed over the course of this global pandemic. We sincerely hope to turn those tears into something positive when we are done, and we mean truly done with restrictions. Rebuilding will be the most challenging time of our lives. We hope we have the opportunity to rebuild. We hope to meet new friends. We hope to once again open our arms and hearts to unfamiliar faces that become an unstoppable team,” is only part of one business COVID-19 story shared with Dunn Eldjarnson.

Eldjarnson has been creating a series of business videos showcasing what the businesses in Chestermere have to offer and trying to give them more exposure.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, because I’m in a business that is doing well right now, but it puts me in a position to be able to help other people,” Eldjarnson said.

To be eligible, businesses have to be required to temporarily close or curtail operation due to April 2021 COVID-19 public health orders and be able to detail how the pandemic has affected the business, have experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 30 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 public health orders, and are open or plan to reopen as public health orders are lifted.

“There are businesses in town that are doing well, those aren’t the people we are looking to support,” Dunn said.

“It’s been interesting, we were getting a few donations here and there, posting business owners’ stories on social media is generating a flurry of activity. We’ve had some great donations,” Dunn said.

“As we go along, we’ve learned how to word it right, so people understand what the businesses are going through and hopefully open up their wallets to help a little bit,” Eldjarnson added.

All applications will be reviewed by a Chestermere Business Relief Fund Committee of Dunn, Eldjarnson, Shannon Dean, and Alex Halat.

“All we want to do, even if every business gets $100, that’s $100 they didn’t have. We just want to help,” Dunn said.

“We’re hoping people will be allowed to be open again, but maybe this little bit will be able to help somebody not have to close their doors. It would be awful if we lose our small businesses, they are the backbone of our little city,” Eldjarnson said.

Adding, “During good times they help our community, and right now it’s time the community can reach out and help them.”

The GoFundMe will be open until June 25 and can be found at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/chestermere-business-relief-fund?qid=e27db6f27f74ce9813a5d5bcb1e41d98&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer.