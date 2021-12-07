Chestermere residents invited to online holiday event

The event will include special guests, performances, and family activities

Chestermere residents are invited to attend the Virtual Holiday Event with special guests including Santa, the Elves, the Grinch.

“We typically host an annual holiday event that includes intergenerational storytelling, special guests, and other family fun activities. This year we are expanding it slightly and we really wanted to include a diversity and inclusion aspect to help the community learn about other cultures and their annual celebrations at this time of year,” Older Adults & Community Development Facilitator Sharron Matthewman said.

The holiday event is in partnership between the city, Chestermere Family and Community Support Services, and the Chestermere-Strathmore Family Resource Network, which includes Chestermere Parent and Caregiver Support Services, Trellis Commons Chestermere/Strathmore, and Healthy Families.

Attendees can enjoy storytelling, and Christmas skits featuring guests from the Chestermere Public Library, the City of Chestermere, Healthy Families, Trellis, and South Central PCAP.

The event will also include a celebration of diversity with the exploration of how other cultures around the world traditionally celebrate the holidays, music from the Chestermere Women’s Group, the Latinas singing group, and grade 7 students from Painsley High School in the UK, family craft activities, and the chance to win prizes.

“This is a great opportunity to host a combined event for our local community service organizations that includes children, youth, adults, and older adults. We are again hosting this event virtually this year due to the pandemic, but it is still very valuable to offer something like this to build connections within the community, reduce isolation, and celebrate the season together,” Matthewman said.

Adding, “We are really just looking forward to providing a venue for our community members to celebrate, learn more about each other, and enjoy some festive activities and entertainment.”

Without the support of local and international partners including Community Supports Services, Brightpath, Hon. Leela Sharon Aheer, MLA Chestermere-Strathmore, Synergy, Chestermere Public Library, Chestermere Women’s Group, Chestermere Seniors Coalition committee members, Chestermere Historical Society, Painsley High School – UK the Virtual Holiday Event wouldn’t be possible.

To register, email smatthewman@chestermere.ca or call 403-804-0817 before Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

All registered attendees will be provided with a link to join the virtual event by December 9.