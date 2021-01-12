Chestermere roads team continues snowplowing

Crews are working to widen high priority routes

The Chestermere roads team is continuing snow removal from residential areas, making areas more accessible and improving the safety of main roads by widening high priority routes following the significant snowfall.

Crews are working to remove snow along Windermere, Invermere, and Springmere areas. Once those are completed, crews will move over to the Kinniburgh Boulevard area, clean up outer rural areas where needed, clear obstructions to crosswalks, fire hydrants, and catch basins and respond to additional service requests.

Residents are encouraged to shovel out any fire hydrants on their property if they are able.

Crews have completed snow removal and hauling along Marina Drive from the Lakepoint Drive intersection south to the Alta Link crossing area. They have also completed clearing and widening in the Kinniburgh area.

For more information and FAQ’s visit chestermere.ca/snow.