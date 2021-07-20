Chestermere shows community spirit during Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast 

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere is working to engage the community through community events and activities

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere served approximately 300 people at the Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast on July 11.

“The event was excellent despite the bit of rain, and we had a lot of volunteers from the community and our society,” said the President of the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere and event Organizer, Satish Lal.

Adding, “Despite the rain, some of the people came and went, some stayed indoors at the Recreation Centre main hall while others enjoyed nature’s blessing of rain and overcast weather. We had live performances that were outdoors in the rain, and it was amazing.”

The Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere wanted to host the Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast as it gave residents, families, and friends an opportunity to spend time together after COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was an opportunity to keep our residents within the city and be able to enjoy the spirit of Stampede within our city,” Lal said.

Throughout the Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast, Lal and the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere team received a lot of positive feedback and encouraging comments from residents.

“It was a very favourable event to all those who attended the event, and the food was awesome. The volunteers also enjoyed it a lot and are looking forward to other events of this sort in the future,” Lal said.

For Lal, the highlights of the Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast included the food, live music by Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer and Akesh Aheer, dance performances, and Karaoke singing by Islanders DJ & Karaoke.

Without the support of sponsors, Erics NoFrills, Prem & Rup Prasad of Eagle Travel Services, Islanders DJ & Karaoke, and volunteer support from Synergy and the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere the Friends and Family Stampede Breakfast wouldn’t have been possible.

“Our sincere appreciation and a huge thank you to Rick Thirsk and Steve Greene of the community,” Lal said.

“Also, a big thank you to all those who defied the weather and attended the event to participate, encourage and lift up the community spirit,” he added. “The community support and community spirit have given a boost to our Multicultural Youth Society, and we hope to bring more such activities in the city to engage more people within the community and help each other learn, live, and laugh together to build a better and inclusive Chestermere.”