Chestermere to host BOOST National 

Chestermere is hosting the second event of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling, BOOST National from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7.

The tournament was originally scheduled for December 2020 but needed to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to finally be hosting the BOOST National here in Chestermere this November” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Adding, “This is the first time we are hosting a curling event of this scale and we are excited to welcome the best curlers in the world to our community. We would also like to acknowledge the contributions of Olympic curler and local resident Ben Hebert, for helping to bring this event here.”

The BOOST National will feature 15 best men’s and 15 best women’s teams from around the world and will take place at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

The 30 teams will compete in a round-robin format, contending for a combined purse of more than $250,000.

Early bird tournament passes for BOOST National are available now online until September 1, with more ticket options coming soon.

The Pinty’s Grand Sam of Curling schedule includes Masters in Oakville Ont., from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, BOOST National in Chestermere from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, Meridian Open in Camrose from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2022, Princess Auto Players’ Championship in Toronto, Ont., from April 12 to April 17, 2022, and the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge in Olds from May 3 to May 8, 2022.