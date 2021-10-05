Ably and humorously moderated by Past President Todd McBride, the Chestermere Whitecappers All Candidate Forum drew a good crowd on a lovely Friday October 1 to hear Chestermere’s candidates for Mayor and Council. Each candidate had 5 minutes to introduce themselves, give us their take on the issues and their solutions, and tell us why they are running and what they bring to the table. Candidate Sandy Johal-Watt was ill and Candidate Anna Kardash was unable to participate. Following the candidates’ speeches there was a lively question and answer session. I think it’s fair to say that we all left knowing our candidates better.

The Whitecappers would like to thank Todd McBride for moderating, Michael Ball for timekeeping, MLA (and Whitecapper!) Leela Aheer for lending us her PA and for cleaning the podium and microphones between speakers, the Chestermere Regional Community Association for their cooperation, the candidates for making the time and especially for their passion for public service, and most of all those who attended.

Please take the time to contact the candidates. They would love to hear from you. Contact information is available at: https://www.chestermere.ca/795/2021-Election-Candidates