Chop shop dismantled near Chestermere 

Approximately $600 thousand worth of vehicles were recovered

On Dec. 2, the Calgary Police Service notified the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit of the possible location of a stolen Toyota 4Runner in Chestermere.

The crime reduction unit attended an address in Rocky View County and found items on the property believed to have been used as a chop shop.

The unit obtained and executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Strathmore RCMP, and the RCMP Auto Theft Unit, who located eight stolen pickup trucks, two stolen SUV’s, a Cat Skid Steer, one flat deck utility trailer with skid steer attachments, one small utility trailer, on Arctic Cat side by side, and one Honda quad.

Two of the vehicles recovered were chopped and not repairable, and one pickup had the VIN changed and replaced with a false VIN stick for a matching vehicle.

Seven other vehicles were found to be in excellent condition.

Two of the recovered vehicles were stolen during test drives from Calgary dealerships.

The estimated value of the recovered vehicles is between $550 to $600 thousand.

The recovered stolen vehicles include a 2022 Toyota 4Runner, 2021 Ford F350 Platinum, three 2021 Ford F150 Lariat, 2020 Ford F150, 2015 Jeep Cherokee, 2020 Dodge Ram Eco Diesel, 2019 Dodge Ram 2500, 2018 Arctic Cat Havoc, 2014 Honda TRX500, 2014 Caterpillar Skid Steer, 2018 Load Trail Flat Deck Trailer, 2019 Rainbow Trailer, and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Charges have not been laid at this time, and the investigation continues with the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team, Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, and the RCMP Auto Theft Unit working together.