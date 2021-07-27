City awards over $90,000 to local organizations 

The funds will be used to enhance local amenities

The Community Grant Program allocated $96,779 in grants that will enhance services to the community.

The City of Chestermere announced in May it would accept applications for $129,000 in Community Grant funding for projects to enhance local amenities in sports and recreation, arts, culture, history, and the social well-being of the residents of Chestermere.

“We are excited to announce that city council has accepted the Community Grant Funding Adjudication Committee’s recommendations and that 12 amazing projects will now receive funding for programming that benefits our residents and facilitates local community activities,” said the Chair of the Community Grant Funding Adjudication Committee and City Councillor, Michelle Young.

A total of 18 applications were received throughout May 2021 requesting a total of $278,333.27.

“Applications were evaluated by the committee to determine if projects were in alignment with councils’ strategic priorities,” said Coordinator of Support Services for the City, Marla Polachek.

Adding, “Other evaluation criteria included determining the community need for the projects, the effectiveness of the implementation plan, and the value demonstrated in the project budget.”

To be eligible to receive funding, programs or organizations must contribute to the quality of life in Chestermere, partnerships, relationships, opportunities, or neighbourhoods.

The Chestermere Food Bank received $20,000 to be put towards the purchase of a new vehicle for deliveries, Chestermere Minor Hockey received $17,000 for a development program for girls ages five to 18 years old, the Chestermere Police Communications Committee received $2,500 for the purchase of crime prevention reminders and promotional material, the Chestermere Public Library and Library Board received $6,250 for the Library Cares Initiative with a focus on mental health and self-care materials, Chestermere United Football received $12,600 for the Grassroots Program U5, U7, U10 & U12, the Chestermere Whitecappers Association received $5,000 for seniors’ fitness classes, Home Hemodialysis received $750 to assist with utility expenses, Imagination Library of Chestermere received $5,000 for free books that are sent monthly to children five years old and under regardless of family income, the Lake Ridge Community Church received $4,000 for the Rocket Derby community-wide event, the Rotary Club of Chestermere received $8,100 for the Edible Garden project, Synergy Youth and Community Leadership Society received $5,579.32 for the purchase of items to enhance the facility, and Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey received $10,000 for advertising and the purchase of equipment.

The total amount of Community Grant Funding awarded was $96,779.32, leaving $32,220.68 that will be carried over into the 2022 grant funding cycle.

Funding of the Community Grant program is subject to annual budget approval by Chestermere City Council.

The next call for Community Grant applications will occur in the spring of 2022.

To learn more about the Chestermere Community Grant program, visit chestermere.ca/communitygrants.