Community mourns seven lost in fire  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Chestermere RCMP

On July 2, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Chestermere RCMP received a call of a house fire in the Oakmere community.

Chestermere Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire.

Two related family units were in the home at the time of the fire. One adult male and four children were able to escape the fire; tragically, seven other occupants were unable to.

An adult male and female approximately 38-years-old, an adult female approximately 35-years-old, two 12-year-olds, one male and one female, an eight-year-old female, and a four-year-old male have been located deceased at the scene.

The adult male and the four children who escaped were assessed by EMS. The children were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

“Early this morning, a tragic fire claimed the lives of seven members of our Chestermere community.

Words cannot effectively express the devastation on our community. Our minds cannot fully comprehend the overwhelming loss, and our hearts ache for this family, this neighbourhood, and the community at large.

While many will feel helpless in the face of such heartbreak, all we can do is to join together to grieve, to listen, and to support those impacted.

I know that the community of Chestermere will do so with the greatest outpouring of love possible.

We thank those across the province for their thoughts and prayers for our community during this very difficult time.

My sincere gratitude goes out to our emergency first responders for their dedication and efforts,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ordered autopsies on the deceased which will be conducted in the coming days.

The Fire Investigator along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit remain on the scene to conduct further examination.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Chestermere RCMP; however, the preliminary investigation does not indicate it to be criminal in nature.