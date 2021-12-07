Council engages in open conversation with development community 

Strategies and initiatives to reduce red tape, and increase the commercial tax base were discussed

Chestermere City Council and the development community engaged in open discussions on reducing red tape, growing Chestermere’s commercial tax base, and how to easily invest in the community. Photo submitted

Chestermere City Council hosted the fourth annual Dirt to Door Development Industry Event on Nov. 25.

Mayor Jeff Colvin introduced the new council representatives from the development industry to more than 40 attendees.

Colvin expressed council’s desire of working together to grow Chestermere into a city for present and future generations, with goals of cutting red tape, providing transparency to the public, and increasing the commercial tax base.

The event centered around the continued pursuit of vibrancy in the local market, and open discussion was welcomed between the city, local developers, and the building industry on strategies and initiatives.

Colvin encouraged attendees to continue sharing their feedback with council and city staffers to help create an amazing Chestermere, now and in the future.

The event was held in partnership with BILD Calgary Region and concluded with an open discussion around other improvements that the city can make to make it easier to invest or build in Chestermere.

To learn more about future development plans in Chestermere, visit chestermere.ca/planning.