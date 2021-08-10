Curling season begins soon

The Chestermere Curling Association is looking forward to another season of great curling and camaraderie. Online registration is OPEN for the 2021-2022 Season on our website www.chestermerecurling.com.

This season runs October to March. New this year is the option to pay your fees with an e-transfer, you won’t pay until September. Evening leagues are Monday Men’s, Tuesday Ladies, Wednesday Mixed, Thursday Mixed, and Friday Open. Register your team online (you must have a minimum of 3 players to use the team registration form with each player registering individually, if you require a 4th player, please contact us and we will do our best to find you a player).

If you do not have a team but would be interested in joining our club or would like to Spare, please use the Individual Registration Form. Register early, only 12 teams per night will be accepted. NEW THIS SEASON – if you have always wanted to Learn to Curl, we have an Intro to Curling Course for Adults running 4 Saturdays in a row starting November 20th from 10:00 am till Noon each week. There will be a second session as well in 2022 if you miss out on the first one. You will find the Registration Form for this Introduction to Curling Course on our Website.

If you have any questions about curling in Chestermere or would like to sign up for our Free Adult Curling Clinic on Sunday October 3rd from 1 till 4 (this is a great refresher course) please email info@chestermerecurling.com