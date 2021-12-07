Expanding COVID-19 boosters to all Albertans 18-plus

378,507 Albertans have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 third dose eligibility has been extended to Albertans over 18.

All Albertans aged 60 and older can book booster appointments for an mRNA vaccine six months after receiving their second dose. First appointments will be available beginning Dec. 6.

All other Albertans aged 18 and over will be notified when the next age group is able to book appointments. Additional age groups will be announced as quickly as possible.

“I am pleased that we can offer booster doses to more Albertans. Millions of Albertans have rolled up their sleeves to have their best protection against COVID-19. While two doses continue to provide strong protection against severe outcomes, we will continue to push the federal government for supply to ensure all Albertans can receive their third doses to continue limiting COVID-19 infection and transmission,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Booster eligibility is based on birth date. Albertans who are 59 turning 60, and First Nation, Métis, or Inuit individuals who are 17 turning 18, are asked to not book appointments before their birthday.

“With the winter season increasing transmission risks, and more Albertans approaching the six-month milestone since receiving their second dose, the evidence supports expanding booster doses to add an additional layer of protection. Vaccines continue to be our best protection against COVID-19, and I continue to encourage Albertans to book their first, second and third doses as soon as they are eligible,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Current evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection appears to wane over time. While individual protection against severe outcomes remains strong after two doses for most people, there are still many in our communities who are completely unprotected, and third doses will help boost population protection and limit the spread of COVID-19, a government of Alberta media release said.

Eligible at least six months after receiving their second dose include Albertans aged 60-plus, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 18-plus, healthcare workers providing direct patient care and who received their second dose less than eight weeks after their first dose, individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Eligible at least five months after receiving their second dose include seniors living in congregate care

Eligible at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose include individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions

To date, 378,507 Albertans have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 84 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 years of age and older have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while over 88 per cent have received at least one dose.