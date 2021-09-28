Families plant roots in Chestermere 

16 families planted trees to celebrate the birth of children throughout the year

Chestermere families planted their roots in the community, through the annual Birth Forest planting evening on Sept. 22.

In 2020, families could purchase trees to be planted by city parks team to celebrate the birth of a new child, however, this year, 16 families were able to plant their own trees by the canal pathway.

“It went really well. It’s always good attendance, everybody is always happy to plant their tree, the families love it,” said City of Chestermere Parks Coordinator, Alison Ciupa.

Adding, “It’s a lot to do with planting roots, it makes you feel like you are part of the community and having that connection to the community by meeting your neighbourhoods with similar aged children, and planting trees for the environment.”

This year, families planted a mix of trees including apples, Mountain Ash, pears, Ohio Buckeye, and Hot Wings Maple.

Ciupa has noticed within the last couple of years, the Birth Forest has become a tradition for some families in the community.

“This year we had people who have come to the forest to plant multiple times now, it’s a bit of a tradition for some families,” she said.