First annual Buck Up for KidSport raises over $12,000 to support youth playing sports in the community 

All of the funds raised will stay in Chestermere

The first annual Buck Up for KidSport golf tournament raised over $12,000 that will be used to support 40 local families with youth sport registration fees and provide sporting equipment.

“The event was fabulous. We had 80 golfers come out to make up 20 teams that played,” said the Owner of Harmony Health and Fitness, and Buck Up for KidSport Event Organizer, Courtney Cassidy.

“This money is going to go directly to helping kids in Chestermere that are from low-income families to help get them into sport, and the sport of their choice to make sure kids can get back into sports and doing the things they love,” said CEO with KidSport Calgary and Calgary Flames Sports Bank, Kevin Webster.

Following the golf tournament, teams enjoyed a lunch, live auction, and panel made up of KidSport Ambassadors and local Olympic curler, Ben Hebert.

One of the KidSport Ambassadors, Chris Cedarstrand, a former Firefighter and WHL Hockey Player who had a life-altering workplace accident causing his right leg to be amputated above the knee, talked about how sport was there for him in an unexpected way, and how representing his country on the National Sledge Hockey Team gave him purpose and focus to get through dark times.

“They all reiterated the importance of sport for young athletes and into adulthood as well. It was inspiring to hear each of them speak, they all added excitement, laughter, and deeper meaning to our event,” Cassidy said.

Adding, “The Q & A panel with our athletes was a highlight for me, their feelings towards the importance of sport resonated deeply with me.”

Following the Buck Up for KidSport event, Cassidy received a lot of positive and uplifting feedback.

“Everyone had a great time and KidSport is an easy cause to get behind. We all want the kids in our community to have the chance to follow their passion,” she said.

For Cassidy, getting to spend 18 holes with close friends, visit community members, and getting to meet the teams as they checked into the event was extremely exciting.

“For many, this was the first time back at a large event since COVI-19, so everyone was excited to participate, and spirits were high,” Cassidy said.

“This was our first in-person event in 16 months, the morale was fantastic. It was also our first Chestermere focused event, it was great to be part of the community, it was great to involve some of our KidSport families, and supporters, and get to know the community,” Webster said.

Without the support of sponsors, donors, the KidSport team, Ambassadors, and golfers, the Buck Up for KidSport event wouldn’t have been possible.

“The event had a lively, friendly vibe and that was because of our amazing community members joining us from Chestermere and Calgary,” Cassidy said.

Families looking for assistance in youth sport registration fees, or no-cost sporting equipment through the Flames Sports Bank, can visit the KidSport website at, https://kidsportcanada.ca/alberta/calgary/.

“There are volunteer opportunities, people can donate, we’re 100 per cent community funded, every dollar we raise goes back into making sure we’re there to help more kids,” Webster said.