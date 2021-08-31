Gleichen RCMP investigating incidents involving children

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP

On July 28, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a complaint of child luring on Gleichen’s Main Street.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown elderly male approached a 13-year-old male and offered to pay him money for sex.

Investigators have been unable to locate the suspect.

He is described as in his 50’s, grey hair, blue eyes, glasses, he was wearing a blue plaid and white shirt, dark jeans, and a hat.

The suspect was seen driving a newer light-colored GMC pickup truck with after market lights.

On Aug. 9, Blackfalds RCMP received a call where between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., a male in a vehicle on Oak Street, had approached a 7-year-old female on a bicycle and told her to get into the vehicle.

The child ignored the male, turned onto a cross street, and returned home.

The suspect was described as having dark skin, brown eyes, and glasses, wearing a button-up blue shirt, and had an accent.

The suspect was reported to have been driving a red SUV or pick-up truck.

RCMP cannot confirm whether these two incidents are connected, however, they do acknowledge that there is a resemblance between the two composite sketches of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the Gleichen incident, please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.