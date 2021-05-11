Grant funding available for recreation, arts, and culture programming

$129,0000 in grant funding is available to enhance local amenities in recreation, arts, and culture

Chestermere City Council is encouraging residents to create new and innovative community programs and initiatives by allocating $129,0000 in community grants for recreation, arts, and cultural programming.

“The program was approved by City Council to enhance local amenities in sports and recreation, arts, culture, history and the social well-being of the residents of Chestermere,” said Mayor Chalmers.

Adding, “Project proposals should provide benefit to Chestermere residents and facilitate local activities which engage a broad section of the community.”

In order for projects, programs, services, or events to be eligible to receive funding from the $129,000 grant, they must primarily serve Chestermere residents, be open to the public or allow reasonable public access, demonstrate the need for financial assistance and that adequate funding from other sources is not available, demonstrate active fundraising efforts, not be eligible for funding through other city-based grant funding sources, and not be a duplicate of an existing project, program, service or event within the community.

“Applications are evaluated by the Community Grant Funding Adjudication Committee against a number of criteria and then recommendations will be presented to council,” said Support Services for the City Coordinator Marla Polachek.

“We encourage potential applicants to review all guidelines for additional details,” she said.

Evaluation criteria for the Community Grants Program include an alignment with council’s strategic priorities, community need and support for the project, the effectiveness of the project strategy and implementation plan, and value demonstrated in the project budget.

Applications need to include a COVID-19 safety plan based on current public health requirements for any programs that involve social gatherings.

Applications will be accepted until May 28 at 4 p.m.

Funding of the Community Grant program is subject to annual budget approval by Chestermere City Council.

For more information, including guidelines and a copy of the application form, visit chestermere.ca/communitygrants.