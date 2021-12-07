John Peake Park illuminated in holiday cheer

Families enjoyed Christmas lights, holiday activities, marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate station

Families celebrated the annual Winter Lights Festival on Nov. 27, and enjoyed holiday-themed activities, such as horse-drawn wagon rides, marshmallow roasting, and a Tim Horton’s hot chocolate station.

Chestermere kicked off the holiday season at the Winter Lights Festival on Nov. 27.

Throughout the evening, Chestermere and area residents enjoyed holiday-themed activities, such as horse-drawn wagon rides, marshmallow roasting, and a Tim Horton’s hot chocolate station to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

This year, the Chestermere Public Library hosted Storybook Lane, where families decorated and hung a tree ornament, posed for family photos and then picked up a cookie decorating kit to enjoy at home.

Over 800 people went through the library, and the city expects close to 1,000 people attended the event.

The Winter Lights Festival began in 2017, and since has been a beloved tradition for families.

Throughout the evening, fire spinner performers dazzled attendees as they danced with fire under the park pavilion, followed by a firework display over Chestermere Lake.

Capacity limits and masking was in place for specific activities, including Storybook Lane, The Little Toot Train, and the horse-drawn wagons.

The city encouraged everyone to stay within their family units and physically distance themselves from others who do not live in the same household while attending the event.