Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society kicking off a door-knocking campaign 

The Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society is opposing the rezoning and development of the Chestermere Lakeside Golf Course. The society consists of residents of Chestermere, golfers, and homeowners who support keeping the Lakeside Golf Course. Photo submitted by the Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society

The Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society is continuing to raise awareness and concerns of the proposed golf course rezoning development, with a community door-knocking campaign.

“It’s incredible to see how quickly the community is coming together to oppose the golf course rezoning plans,” said the Executive Director for the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society, Darby King-Maillot.

Adding, “The golf course is a part of the founding bedrock of this community, and that’s evident from the strong support our organization has received so far in Chestermere.”

The Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society campaign to oppose the rezoning and development of the Chestermere Lakeside Golf Course began last fall and has gained the support of residents.

Through the Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society’s online presence, residents have been able to share their stories, and sign the growing petition, which has over 4,600 signatures.

The Lakeside Golf Course Preservation Society has used a not-for-profit funding program to invest in an awareness campaign after citizens took the initiative to create their own signage.

Now, over 800 lawn signs are distributed throughout the community.

“When I heard about what the society was doing, I knew I just had to get involved. We worked with a sign developer to start creating signs to support the cause and was overwhelmed by the positive response we received,” said long-time community resident, Rick Thirsk.

In September 2020, the ownership of Lakeside Golf Course announced their plans to partner with Slokker Homes to create a development of 1,200 residences and commercial buildings on the greenspace of the City’s golf course.

Although Chestermere City Council has not yet received the rezoning and development application, it is expected this year.

“Nothing has been submitted to the city yet, but the society and its supporters are poised and ready to respond when it does,” King-Maillot said.

Adding, “We’ll be out in full force over the coming weeks and months, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, to raise awareness and support toward this important cause.”

For more information, please visit, https://lakesidepreservation.com/ or email lakesidepreservation@gmail.com.