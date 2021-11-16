Library update – Art Saturdays

Provincial Restrictions

Libraries must observe mandatory public health measures including:

Mandatory masking indoors Maintaining 2 metres distancing between members of different households; additionally, attendees (library patrons) must be with household members only or 2 close contacts if they live alone; and, Library capacity is limited to 1/3 fire code occupancy.

For more details, click the following link: https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx.

We will continue to offer children’s programs including storytimes.

Library2You Courier Service

Please contact the Library directly to make arrangements for this service. Delivery dates are every other week as follows: November 26 and December 10, 2021.

Session 2 Programs – Registration is open

Including: Two After School LEGO Clubs, a S.T.E.A.M. Club, and Art Saturdays. Visit our website for program updates. Call us at 403-272-9025 to register.

Baby Story Time Mondays at 10:15 am

This program is in partnership with Chestermere PCSS (Parent and Caregiver Support Services) and is designed for babies up to 18 months. Registration is required.



Drop-In Story Time at 10:15 am

Join us for songs, stories and more.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (No registration required)

Grab and Go Bags are Back!

These bags are clearly marked with subject and reading level. Take a quick look when you are here and let us know if there are any that you would like to check out. If you don’t see a grab bag that interests you, be sure to let us know what you would like, and we would be happy to make a custom one just for you.

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult topics. New additions coming soon.

Kids’ Holiday Store – Donations Needed

The Kids’ Holiday Store is in need of new and ‘like new’ items for adults and children/youth. There is a donation bin available here at the Library.

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com