Library update: courier service is back

Library Cards

Your Library card is free in 2021.

New Programs Coming Soon

Our Fall Program Guide will be available September 1, 2021. We have some New Programs coming in the Fall.

Hours

Our current operating hours are:

Monday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday – 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sunday – CLOSED

New Extended Hours as of September 7, 2021 are:

Monday to Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday & Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Curbside

Curbside service is still available. Call us at 403-272-9025 and we will checkout your holds for you or help you find suitable items.

Library2You Courier Service is back!

We are pleased to announce that our courier services will again be offered this Fall. The schedule for deliveries will be every other Friday starting September 17, 2021.

Storytime – Fridays at 10:15 am

This is a drop-in program. Join us for songs and stories and more.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Graphic Novels and Manga Club

Love reading Comic Books, Graphic Novels, or Manga? Interested in participating with an online group of people who enjoy it as much as you? Join one of our Graphic Novel and Manga Clubs. There’s one for adults and one for teens. We will be enjoying a different theme each month. The theme for August is Celebrating Villains https://libraryaware.com/2C1XQK. Join us on Discord to chat about the books you read. Registration is available on our web page; you must be at least 13 years old to register.

Go to our website at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/, click programs and events and scroll down to Graphic Novel and Manga Club. Under information about our club, find the bullet that says, ‘To request an invite to discord’. You will be taken to a registration form to complete, and you will be added to the club.

Featured E-resource

Looking for a good deal? Need to do some research? Check out Consumer Reports on our website. ConsumerReports.org provides trusted information to help you make smart purchasing choices. All of the information published in Consumer Reports Magazine available in one easy-to-use website.

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

For more information about what is happening at the Library, check our website. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com