Library update – Storytimes starting

Library Cards

Your Library card is free in 2021.

New Programs

Our Fall Program Guide is now available at the Library or for an electronic copy visit our website. Are your kids keen on Science, Art, building stuff, and other cool things? New Programs include: After School Lego Club, STEAM Club, Children’s Graphic Novel and Manga Club, as well as Art Saturdays.

New Extended Hours in Effect

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday & Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Curbside

Curbside service is still available. Call us at 403-272-9025 and we will checkout your holds for you or help you find suitable items.

Library2You Courier Service is back!

We are pleased to announce that our courier service is back this Fall. Deliveries will be every other Friday starting September 17, 2021.

More Storytimes starting September 13th at 10:15 am

Join us for songs, stories and more.

Baby Storytime (0-18 months) – Mondays (Registration required)

Drop-In Family Storytime – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (No registration required)

Toddler Storytime – Fridays (Registration required)

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Novel Book Club is coming back Thursday October 7th at 6pm

October book selection is: Dial A for Aunties by Jessie Q. Sutanto. Copies are now available at the library. When Meddelin Chan ends up accidentally killing her blind date, her meddlesome mother calls for her even more meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Unfortunately, a dead body proves to be a lot more challenging to dispose of than one might anticipate, especially when it is inadvertently shipped in a cake cooler to the over-the-top billionaire wedding…

Featured E-resource

LinkedIn Learning is an educational site with thousands of video courses to help you develop your business, creative, and technology skills. Each course is taught by an industry professional who is excited to share their knowledge with you. Courses are available in 7 languages. Click on this link to learn more: https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/content/download/44826/file/LinkedIn%20Learning%20brochure%20-%20March%202021.pdf

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com