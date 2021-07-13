Library update – Summer reading challenge

We are Open to the public!

Curbside service is still available. Call us at 403-272-9025 and we will checkout your holds for you or help you find suitable items.

The following are our operating hours:

Monday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tuesday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday – 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Friday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Saturday – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sunday – CLOSED

TD Summer Reading Program 2021 (for ages 3 to 11)

This year’s TD Summer Reading Program will run July 5 to August 20. We have workshops and activities all summer long. Check out our website and Facebook pages for more information on how to register.

Chestermere Library Summer Reading Challenge 2021 (for ages 12 and up – Adults welcome)

In the spirit of inclusivity, we have added our Chestermere Library Summer Reading Challenge for those aged 12 and up. Register and receive a Reading Challenge Bingo Card. Complete any 2 lines of challenges on the Bingo card to receive a ballot for a chance to win one of two prize baskets.

In-Person Storytime: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:15 am

Registration is required to attend. Please call 403-272-9025 to save your spot.

Be sure to check out the Chestermere Public Library YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvnFRC63e9tiT44pWFoReQ and the Anchor News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjGGjTrCznvS6V_3P8X06A/videos for our videos.

Graphic Novels and Manga Club

Love reading Comic Books, Graphic Novels, or Manga? Interested in participating with an online group of people who enjoy it as much as you? Join one of our Graphic Novel and Manga Clubs. There’s one for adults and one for teens. We will be enjoying a different theme each month. The theme for July is all things Canadian https://libraryaware.com/2C1XQK. Join us on Discord to chat about the books you read. Registration is available on our web page; you must be at least 13 years old to register.

Go to our website at https://www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com/, click programs and events and scroll down to Graphic Novel and Manga Club. Under information about our club, find the bullet that says, ‘To request an invite to discord’. You will be taken to a registration form to complete, and you will be added to the club.

E-resources

Don’t forget you can still access all our e-resources. Go to our website for more details and access to eresources like: cloudLibrary, World Book Online, and Pronunciator Language Learning.

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

