Library update: Winter program update

Provincial Restrictions

Library capacity is limited to 1/3 fire code occupancy.

For more details, click the following link: https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx.

Holiday Hours in December 2021:

Friday, December 24 – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

CLOSED between December 25, 2021 and January 2, 2022, inclusive

We close on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 4:00 pm and we reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00am. The return chute will be locked during this time.

Please return your items during the week of January 3, 2022 and any fines generated during our closure, will be waived.

Our Winter Program Guide is now available at the Library.

Session 1 – Winter Programs – run from January 10 to February 18, 2022

Look for some new programs such as Crafternoon, Check out Chess, and more. Registration opens for our Session 1 Winter Programs on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Save the date for our Family Literacy Day Event – Thursday, January 27, 2022

Lots of fun activities for the whole family.

Hoopla BingePass

Access even more content now with Hoopla BingePass. Follow this link for more information: https://resources.hoopladigital.ca/

Drop-In Family Story Time at 10:15 am

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday

Join us for songs, stories and more in the New Year!

Grab and Go Bags are Back!

These bags are clearly marked with subject and reading level. Take a quick look when you are here and let us know if there are any that you would like to check out.

Parenting2Go

Our Parenting2Go backpacks contain books, activities, and other resources to help families start the conversation around difficult topics. Topics include, but are not limited to Divorce, Pandemic, Vaccination, Truth and Reconciliation.

Featured Artist – Ellen Lorne

Come to the Library and take in the beautiful works of local artist, Ellen Lorne. If you’re looking for that extra special gift this season, this is the place to find it!

Library Hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

If you have any questions or comments, you can email us at: info@chestermerepubliclibrary.com

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com