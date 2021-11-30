Light the Lake contest back for the second year

Voting is open to the public until Dec. 17

The Light the Lake contest is back for a second year, where residents are invited to decorate their homes for a chance to win a prize.

Chestermere families are invited to create lasting memories with the second annual Light the Lake contest.

“The pandemic has, and is, changing the way we celebrate during the holidays this year, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the joy in bundling the kids up in the car with some hot chocolate and driving around to look at Christmas lights,” Kim Soderberg-McRae said.

There are four categories for contest participants to enter for a chance to win a trophy.

The categories include the Griswold Award, where the lights on your house keep your neighbours and their neighbours awake all night, the Spirit of Christmas Award for a traditional Christmas palette or a single theme, an Inflatable Fun Award, and a Best Street Award where homes on a single street are decorated from house to house.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one string of lights up, or are known as Clark Griswold on your block,” Soderberg-McRae said.

Entries close on Dec. 3, and voting will be open to the public from Dec. 6 until Dec. 17.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 18.

Addresses currently entered into the contest include 239 Westchester Way in the inflatables category,116 Seagreen Way in the Griswold category, and 113 Marina Bay in the Spirit of Christmas category.

The Light the Lake Google map may be found at chestermere.macaronikid.com