Message from the Mayor

April 20, 2021 – From the Office of the Mayor

Dear Chestermerians,

Chestermere’s future is bright and full of exciting promise and opportunity. We are moving towards Council’s vision of being Amazing, and with more people choosing to call Chestermere home, we are now the third fastest growing community in Canada.

Over the past term on Council, I have been humbled by the trust the community has placed in me, and I am extremely proud of Council’s accomplishments on your behalf. Together, we have brought you four consecutive years of reduced taxes, brought utility service delivery back in house (which allowed a reduction in utility costs), and we are moving forward with several key initiatives including transit, recreation, diverse housing options, new ways of doing business, spurring commercial development, reducing crime, addressing seniors’ needs, enhancing communication, and service improvement. All this good work is continuing despite the current public health and economic crisis, and I have every confidence that Chestermere is poised to reach our vision of truly being an Amazing community.

That said, after deep reflection, discussions with my family, and contemplating my future, I have decided to not seek re-election this fall.

My wife Deb and I are not leaving Chestermere, but with a sense of accomplishment and kept promises, I can confidently pass the Mayor’s chain of office to another. Service has been my life’s passion, and this decision will allow me to consider future opportunities, whether it be in the public or private sector.

As your Mayor, I have been fortunate to have heard your dreams, desires, fears, ambitions, opinions, and views about our future. I appreciate your thoughts about what is best for our community and ideas to make it even better. These have guided me in my journey as your Mayor and will continue to do so until my last day in office.

With the upcoming municipal election this October, I encourage everyone to vote, and I wish the best of luck to those who are seeking the honour of serving their community as your new City Council. It has been my privilege to do so, and I thank you for the opportunity to have been your Mayor.

Regards,

Marshall Chalmers