New council takes official oath of office 

Mayor Jeff Colvin and city councillors were officially sworn into office Friday afternoon

The City of Chestermere hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected council on Oct. 22.

The city’s legal counsel Richard Jones officiated the swearing-in ceremony and administered the official oath of office for Mayor Jeff Colvin, and councillors Shannon Dean, Mel Foat, Blaine Funk, Stephen Hanley, Sandy Johal-Watt, and Ritesh Narayan.

“This morning I received confirmation from the province of Alberta that the election results for municipal office held on Oct. 18 have been accepted and officially published in the province of Alberta municipal elections database,” said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bernie Morton.

Adding, “With this confirmation, we can begin the official swearing-in of the newly elected council. Friends, family, and neighbours this is your city council for the term 2021 to 2025.”

Colvin is honoured to be Chestermere’s mayor.

“I’ve said that I want to live here forever, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to make Chestermere the best place to live in Alberta,” Colvin said.

Throughout the campaign, Colvin spent many late nights on Facebook and had a lot of in-depth conversations with residents.

“I’ve had incredible experiences, and the hard work has paid off,” Colvin said.

Without the support of his family, friends, and volunteers getting to this point wouldn’t have been possible.

“I’d first like to thank my wonderful family, it was the desire to have something better for my daughters that initially inspired me to run for mayor. I wanted to make Chestermere a better place for them,” Colvin said.

Adding, “I want to thank my wife Stephanie for her encouragement, I’d like to thank the many volunteers and supporters that donated their time and many conversations in sharing my goal.”

Going forward, Colvin is excited to work with city administration and councillors.

“I want to welcome the council, some new, and some returning to city hall, I look forward to working with all of you,” Colvin said.

“Thank you for volunteering your time and experience in this election, I look forward to us leading the city,” he added. “Way to go Chestermere, this is going to be a great four years.”