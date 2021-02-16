Pet owners reminded to not leave animals outside in the cold 

Peace Officers have received complaints of animals being left outside for too long in the extreme cold

File photo

Chestermere Peace Officers are reminding residents to keep their pets inside during periods of extreme cold weather.

“We have received a few complaints about animals being left outside too long or not properly sheltered,” said Peace Officer Shawn Press.

Adding, “If you shouldn’t be outside for long periods, neither should your pet.”

Recently, Chestermere Peace Officers responded to a situation where a resident left a dog tied up outside of a local grocery store for nearly 20 minutes when the temperature was near -40C.

The staff brought the dog inside to warm up and called the Peace Officers to investigate.

The owner was charged under the Animal Protection Act for failing to provide the animal with reasonable protection from injurious heat or cold.

“The extreme weather we are experiencing right now is brutal on people and animals. Even if your pet is not normally allowed inside, remember that these are not normal conditions. Owners need to take extra precautions to protect their animals during this extreme cold,” Press said.

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association advises that when the temperature reaches -25C, dogs and cats shouldn’t be outside even with a doghouse, except for brief bathroom breaks.

If a pet must remain outdoors, they must have a properly constructed and heated shelter with direct access to food and water, and the use of a heated bowl is recommended, Press said.

To report an animal in distress, call the Community Peace Officers at 403-207-7058 or the Alberta SPCA at 1-800-455-9003.