Pet Valu Walk for Guide Dogs coming to Chestermere

The funds raised from the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides will go directly towards helping provide Dog Guides to Canadians

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is welcoming Chestermere residents to the Pet Valu Walk for Guide Dogs on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. by the Gazebo in John Peake Park.

Due to COVID-19, select communities will be participating in in-person for the walk this fall, with a goal of raising $1.3 million for Dog Guides.

“The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a great way to get active and enjoy a fun day outside to fundraise with friends and family while supporting a good cause,” said the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Communications Coordinator, Angela Thibert.

The funds raised from the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides go directly towards helping provide Dog Guides to Canadians with disabilities.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides have Dog Guides in seven programs including, Hearing, Service, Canine Vision, Seizure Response, Diabetic Alert, Autism Assistance, and Facility Support.

“Each Dog Guide takes approximately $35,000 to breed, train and place with recipients at no cost to them. As a charity that receives no government funding, we rely on fundraising events like these and generous donations from the public,” Thibert said.

“There are a growing number of Canadians who need Dog Guides and a lot of Dog Guide teams in Alberta,” she said.

City Councillor for Chestermere, Mel Foat, has organized this year’s community walk, as he is a very active supporter of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and has been a recipient of a Canine Vision Dog Guide.

“Anyone can get involved and fundraise on their own, or as a team. Everyone is welcome to get involved, all ages and all abilities, whether you go for a walk or run, bike ride, or go on a wheelchair-accessible trail,” Thibert said.

Adding, “The demand for Dog Guides is high and in order to keep up with demand, we need the public’s support. We appreciate any help, donations, and sponsorships.”

To participate, register, and donate, visit https://www.walkfordogguides.com/.

For more information about Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, visit www.dogguides.com