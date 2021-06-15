Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour celebrating Chestermere seniors 

Seniors could pick up tote bags full of prizes on their way into Safeway Tuesday morning

The Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour team was excited to give Chestermere seniors reusable tote bags full of a gift card, cookbook, and other items for Seniors Week. As hosting events and activities at Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour was not possible due to COVID-19, the team wanted to do outreach themselves. Photo by Emily Rogers

The Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour team spent Tuesday morning outside the Chestermere Safeway giving out reusable tote bags filled with a gift card, cookbook, and other useful items to seniors in the community to celebrate Seniors Week.

“We’re here for Seniors Week to give back to the community,” said the Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour Marketing Manager, Charles Kumar.

Adding, “Seniors are a big part of our society, it’s been such a tough year for a lot of the elderly people with isolation, and we thought it would be nice to give back in-conjunction with the Chestermere Safeway that has helped us out in the past as well.”

In the past, Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour would host events and activities during Seniors Week, however, due to COVID-19 that was not an option this year.

“Unfortunately, this year we aren’t able to host activities and allow outside people to come in given the regulations in place, we thought it would be nice for us to come out and do outreach ourselves,” Kumar said.

“We should all take a moment to look out for our seniors and people in need, it’s been such a difficult year, and it’s always nice to lend a helping hand and be there for one another,” he said.

Although the day began slow, the Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour team was excited to hand out the 50 prepared tote bags to seniors.

Prince of Peace Manor and Harbour is currently open for tours and encourages anyone interested in the facility for themselves or a loved one to schedule a tour and lunch.

“You will get to see the wonderful community we have, it’s a fun time there,” Kumar said.