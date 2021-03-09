Public encouraged to give feedback on local policing priorities 

A virtual open house that will be held on March 11 at 7 p.m.

The Chestermere RCMP are inviting residents to participate in a discussion about policing priorities in Chestermere.

“Council’s vision is to be amazing, and one of our pathways to that amazing future is to champion a safe community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Adding, “In that capacity, we are very pleased to be offering a new way for the community to participate in setting policing priorities.”

Residents can join the conversation by visiting www.chestermereconversations.ca, and discussing past priorities and provide suggestions for adjustments to the priority list.

“Each year your local RCMP detachment undertakes consultative activities to identify areas of concern in public safety within the community. These concerns, along with other sources of public feedback, help to inform the detachment commander with deployment of resources and generation of policing priorities,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz.

Over the past year, the RCMP’s policing priorities have been to reduce property crimes including break and enter, theft from motor vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, road safety by reducing reportable and injury collisions, and community engagement by participating in community events, involvement in school activities, and positive interactions with residents.

“Historically, input has been sought from elected officials such as the Mayor and council, area school administration, the Police Communication Committee, and feedback from various community groups. This year, to expand public engagement, the City of Chestermere and the Chestermere RCMP would like to invite all members of our community to participate and provide their views on public safety and what activities they would like their local police to focus on,” Wielgosz said.

Residents can participate by taking a five-question survey, leaving comments about the current priorities in a forum, using a map to indicate areas of concern or success, or joining a virtual open house that will be held on March 11 at 7 p.m.

Interested residents can register using the form at www.chestermereconversations.ca.

The virtual open house will include the Chestermere RCMP detachment commander, members of the Police Communications Committee, and members of council.

Residents will be invited to discuss topics of concern with respect to community safety and provide feedback with respect to service levels and any expectations residents may have of their police service.

Participation in everything other than the survey requires an email and username.

While usernames are public, other personal details are only to be used for verification and virtual open house contact purposes.