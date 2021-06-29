RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz reflects on six years of service in Chestermere

Mark Wielgosz will miss his team members, and Chestermere residents he has worked with over the years

Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz is saying goodbye to the Chestermere RCMP detachment after six years of community service.

When Wielgosz first arrived in Chestermere, the detachment increased community involvement and engagement, enhanced services within the community, and initiated a strategic approach to community safety.

“Overall, we achieved those goals, crime numbers are at or below the levels we were at in 2014, community involvement and engagement is at levels not seen here before in Chestermere, our levels of transparency have increased, our residents can see what we’re reporting which is available on the City of Chestermere website,” Wielgosz said.

Throughout the six years, Wielgosz served Chestermere, a variety of programs were launched including crime mapping, security screw program, water safety program, construction site theft prevention programs, Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence

(CAPTURE) program, and the lock it or lose it initiative.

“These things we implemented were all positive moves for the City of Chestermere and has contributed to our downward trend of crime levels and contributes to our community safety, but those programs also afforded us the opportunity to have public involvement and support residents,” Wielgosz said.

“Our members work very hard on the implementation of those programs, but equally important is to recognize our resident’s participation and indulgence following our recommendations, and their support for those programs, which is a big contributor to where we see our levels of safety today,” he said.

“In the past six years Mark has made many positive impacts, some not even realized by the community. The amount of personal injury accidents has been reduced thanks to the Enhanced Road Safety Program initiated by Mark. Chestermere is now recognized as one of the safest communities in the Calgary Urban Area due to Crime Reduction initiatives,” said Chestermere RCMP Sergeant, Joe Stubbs.

In addition to developing community safety programs, Wielgosz was also responsible for all aspects of policing in Chestermere, such as environmental scanning, developing local strategic priorities, delivery of professional police services, meeting with local and area stakeholders, conducting community engagement, and ultimately being accountable to elected officials and residents for community safety.

“Mark Wielgosz has advocated for the development of members. Many of them have since successfully obtained roles in specialized functions of the RCMP such as the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, Federal Serious, and Organized Crime Unit, and the Emergency Response Team. Mark has provided mentorship and guidance to those working for and with him over the past six years, drawing from his varied past policing experiences,” Stubbs said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Chestermere RCMP services remained unchanged.

“The main impact came at the beginning with unknown variables, with the implementation of various public health measures, and the need to ensure we continued offering services while protecting members and clients,” Wielgosz said.

“At the onset, it required innovative thinking to prevent service disruptions while keeping our community safe, we made it through the toughest stages, and we were able to move forward while providing seamless and unchanged service to our community,” he said.

Although crime in Chestermere has decreased due to resident’s participation in crime prevention programs and initiatives, providing policing services to a rapidly growing community continues to be a significant challenge.

“The needs and demographics of our community have changed for the last six years. It’s a matter of keeping pace with the changes, making sure we transition our type of police services to meet the needs of a larger municipality,” Wielgosz said.

“Our recourses remain unchanged since my arrival, we’ve made significant progress in reducing crime in the City of Chestermere throughout the growth, and we’re well-positioned to meet the challenges of the continued growth going forward,” he said.

Despite the challenges Wielgosz has encountered throughout the years, engaging with the public and making enhancements to community safety always remained a highlight.

“I’ve really enjoyed engaging with the public, it’s been a positive aspect of working in Chestermere, we do have a very high level of community support, ultimately, we’re here to provide a service to our residents, that’s our main priority,” Wielgosz said.

“I’m happy with the enhancements we’ve made, and how we provide services in the community, the public support of our programs has been very encouraging, and it’s a positive part of our resident’s work with police to keep our community safe,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed seeing Chestermere become the safest community in the Calgary urban area.”

Wielgosz is going to miss the people he’s worked with throughout the years, and the relationships he’s created with Chestermere Community Peace Officers (CCPO), Chestermere Fire Services (CFS), EMS, and other city departments.

“It was a very smooth working environment, it’s something that’s going to be missed. I’ve enjoyed working in Chestermere, I’m grateful to oversee policing services for our residents, and

I’m proud of my team for the accomplishments that they have made throughout the years to see where we are today in a very positive light,” Wielgosz said.

“Mark Wielgosz has been a key difference-maker in fostering a more positive and meaningful partnership between the RCMP and CCPO’s,” said CCPO Sergeant Trever Bowman.

“I know it’s cliché but, our loss is certainly going to be the gain of Strathmore, both for the members and the community,” said Stubbs.

Adding, “We would like to wish Mark all the best in his new posting and thank him for his service and commitment to Chestermere.”