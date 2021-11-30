Rotary Community Leadership & Volunteer Award for 2020 Recipients

This Rotary Tree of Life pin is significant in that our club has selected this special pin to be awarded to individuals who have shown outstanding leadership & volunteerism in our community.
The image on this pin of a tree and roots is meaningful in that without it’s strong, silent roots there would not be a tree. In this same way, the contribution that each of the 2020 recipients have given so generously to our community through their leadership & volunteer work, helps to create the roots of a tree; the base that will anchor, nurture & support the trunk of the tree as it grows solid & strong, eventually branching out into lush vibrant leaves.
Every year our Rotary Club nominates and selects a number of individuals who have given generously to this community through their leadership & volunteer work.
We thank each of the 2020 recipients for their contributions to our community and present to them a Certificate and the Tree of Life Pin in recognition of their work.