Second annual Rocket Derby connecting neighbourhoods 

Members of the community are encouraged to come to cheer on local youth

The Lake Ridge Community Church is welcoming Chestermere families to the second annual Rocket Derby on Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the field near Prairie Waters School.

“The event will be an old-fashioned rocket derby event where the community can attend and enjoy spending time together cheering on youth. The rocket derby will be an all-out day of cheering and action to emulate a spacecraft launch,” said Tara Linsley.

The Rocket Derby began last year to connect parents and children with each other and their neighbourhood, as the previous Soap Box Derby wasn’t an option due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We decided to find a creative way to be together and create a fun activity for kids within the guidelines and restrictions,” Linsley said.

“The Rocket Derby is a more spaced-out activity that can have families sitting together in the field and kids can individually bring and launch their rockets under our supervision and following all the guidelines in a much simpler way,” she added. “Plus, it’s fun to try something new and reimagine ways for kids to be creative and celebrated.”

The Lake Ridge Community Church is excited to connect families with others in the community with the Rocket Derby.