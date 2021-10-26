Senior update – programs and services

Happy Halloween to those who are jumping in on the fun. Welcome to our new Mayor and Council, and thank you to all the Residents/Council Members that put their name on the ballot. It has been a beautiful October weather wise, and we hope you have enjoyed the amazing sunrises, northern lights display and the warm fall days we have had.

Health

Please get your Flu shot as soon as possible. If you are waiting or booked for a Covid vaccination, it is safe to have both shots on the same day. Please stay alert as to when the third/booster Covid Vaccine is available for your age group and be diligent to book in as well.

There currently 41 active cases in Chestermere.

If you have questions please speak to your Clinic nurse or Family Physician or Nurse Practitioner to get reliable, science-based answers.

It is safe to say now that Alberta data supports we are past the peak of the fourth wave and that active cases are trending down. This is reassuring however we must still be practising safety measures in place by Public Health. Remember to keep a copy of your vaccination record handy for entry into a growing number of public places. That website is albertavaccinerecord.ca.

For those of you planning to travel in the upcoming months, you will need your vaccine record as well as recent (within 72hours) of your travel day rapid or PCR Testing. If you go to travel.gc.ca you will get information around travel requirements and which test is needed for destinations of choice.

Our CRPCN Clinic in Rainbow Falls continues to accept new Patients to our Nurse Practitioners. Please call for a Meet and Greet at 587-333-3751 and speak to one of our friendly receptionists. Did you know that when your doctor or nurse practitioner belongs to the PCN, you have access to our team of professional staff: Registered Nurses, Dietician, Diabetic Nurses, Footcare Specialists as well as coverage for up to 5 physio appointments if ordered with your doctor or NP?

Community – What’s on

Check out the CRPCN.ca website to see what great courses we are offering this fall both in person and virtually. Also, in Chestermere virtually for 4 weeks in January 2022.

Please get your Senior’s Resource Handbook from the Library, drugstores, City Town Hall, or Synergy.

Older Adults Supports, Programs and Services

How can we help? Are you facing challenges in your day to day life, or having difficulties in navigating systems while looking for information for yourself or other family members. Perhaps filling out Government forms is overwhelming, maybe you would like to just sit and chat a while. We are here for you. The last eighteen months have taken a huge toll on us all and we want to make sure that we can help you to access, what you really need.

We are happy to meet you in a location convenient to you (Please note we are unable to do home visits). What ever your needs, please contact Sharron Matthewman, Older Adults & Community Development Facilitator at 403-207- 7050 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca

Chestermere Coalition for Seniors We plan to meet virtually on November 17 at 1:30pm. Please email Leslie Racz if you would like to join in and bring a friend. We would really enjoy having you. We will be discussing new housing option for Seniors and anything you want to discuss. This the community run Seniors Voice, please come and be heard. Please contact Leslie.racz@crpcn.ca for updates or enquiries.

Save the date – Seniors Teleconference – October 28, The Guest speaker is Barry Pendergast an 83 years old retired architect from Calgary, with many years of experience with virtual reality. Barry, will share how he is using the technology, with modest cost headsets, to beneficially impact his own physical and mental health and its potential to help many other seniors, who are looking for a way to be motivated to participate and also have a way to socially connect with others across the world, in this new & exciting medium. If you would like to register, please contact smatthewman@chestermere.ca or call 403 – 804 – 0817 with your preference for joining.

Resources

We have Senior’s Resource Handbooks available at the meeting and in the library, please pick yours up or take one for a neighbor. You can access these books by emailing Leslie @ leslie.racz@crpcn.ca or contact Sharron Matthewman, on 403-207- 7050 at the City of Chestermere.

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favorite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of. This way of travelling, is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. After all, we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge!

Ready? Let’s take a look at Iceland. A Nordic nation and part of the European Union, Iceland is the world’s 18th-largest island, and Europe’s second-largest island after Great Britain (Wikipedia) Reykjavik is the capital of Iceland, and is home to more than 60 % of the population.

Iceland is known for its geysers, hot springs, volcanoes, lava rocks, dramatic landscapes, glaciers and much more. The mysterious and magical landscapes, hold little elf homes, which are scattered throughout the country, you can even go to Elf school. A place where the sun never sets during the Summer months, Iceland will melt your heart.

Let’s go!

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favorite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair, ready? let’s go!

Please note that there may be averts at the beginning or during videos.

Iceland Walking Tour – Reykjavík [4K] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6V7jc6bXP0 43:18 mins

Circling Iceland – Full Iceland Travel Documentary in 4k https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XZE7sd0Qxc 33:52 mins

Iceland volcano: Drone footage captures stunning up-close view of eruption https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9Hq6bTBF2A 3:16mins

Please take care and stay safe,

Leslie & Sharron