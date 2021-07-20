Seniors Connect: Can you be in a leadership role?

If there was ever an opportunity to get involved in leadership for seniors, the upcoming months offer no less than two unique environments to serve the community. The first of course, is to seriously consider running for municipal office and serve Chestermere residents. A four year commitment as city councillor or mayor provides a challenge but also to help citizens create the community with a shared vision that maintains and improves the quality of life.

However, if the idea of committing four years seems too long or the workload potentially too much of a commitment, there is a second election in Chestermere, Imagine that you are 50 years old or maybe older and you have the most valuable commodity – time – to contribute in the city. Currently the Chestermere Whitecappers Association (CWA), an active seniors group with a facility in the community, is looking for (50+) seniors in Chestermere to help create a dynamic vision and lead the organization over the next few years. It is truly a great opportunity to add to the quality of life for seniors but building upon the foundation of activities available. With Chestermere’s diverse cultures, it is also an opportunity to help promote and include seniors from a variety of life experiences.

Now you might say, “I don’t have any experience”. Present board members also started with no positional experience, but brought to the CWA, a lifetime of knowledge, experience and wisdom to the organization, It is through the collaboration and cooperation with others that numerous successful activities continued, in spite of the intrusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, Generally speaking, experienced past executive members will certainly help newly elected individuals learn how to carry out their duties. A detailed description of the different position roles is available at the CWA website whitecappers.ca

On September 14th, the CWA will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM). At this meeting an election of a new executive and 3 members are large is on the agenda. Positions include President, Vice- President, Treasurer, and Secretary as the executive, held for 2 years. In addition 3 members at large, plus one alternate board member are needing to be filled. The members at large positions are a great way to work with the executive and keep well informed of events in the CWA. It is also a fine way to contribute and move the CWA forward and continue building an organization for seniors, where you can make a positive difference.

Before the AGM, a General Meeting (GM) will be held on July 27th at the CWA facility. Doors will open at 4:30, with dinner at 5:30 and the meeting agenda carried out at 6:30. This meeting is open to all seniors in Chestermere. Attending this meeting does not require a membership, but provides an insight to the CWA. It’s a fine way to learn about what the CWA is, meet other seniors and imagine what the CWA could be.

If you are interested in learning more, contact Pat Shaw via email at patshaw242@gmail.com. Pat will answer your questions regarding the CWA and how you can get involved.

Is there an opportunity as a senior (50+), to contribute to Chestermere? Most certainly there is. With two elections that have local impact, consider running for city council or helping out the seniors through the CWA. Stepping up, taking a risk, provides you with the challenges to continue to be engaged in Chestermere and to add to the quality of life of others that truly enjoy a fine community.