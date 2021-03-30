Seniors Connect – Making the Move

It was only recently my physical being informed my mental self perception that I was getting old. I thought, “young at heart and a lot older in body”, would indeed change my way of living. With changes in our physical abilities inevitable, there comes a time when each of us considers alternative living arrangements. The independence, the pleasures and the privacy a detached residence provides is weighed against the maintenance costs, insurance costs, our energy levels and worries that home ownership entails. I realized that it was time to start learning and thinking about what senior independent living accommodations were located in Chestermere, a city my wife and I enjoy.

Having driven by Lakeshore Manor numerous times,and being curious, I made arrangements for a tour. With a warm welcome and a hot cup of coffee in hand from General Manager, Kelly McKiel, we had a chance to visit. My learning came quickly. A key understanding is the idea of determining the meaning of “independent living”. In a few nutshells, individuals are provided with a residence that ensures privacy and independence, all the while knowing your health and care supports are available if you need them. In return, the resident pays for a suite which includes restaraunt stylized dining service , recreation and other services.

After chatting with Kelly, I met Chloe Fletcher, Confidential Administrative Assistant, a wonderful team member in Lakeshore Manor, who took me on a tour. Having 80 rooms with 5 different floor plans caught my attention. The studios range from 315 to 428 square feet in size. I must say the roomy larger suites complete with pullout sofa bed a ndfurniture felt good. Chloe indicated that rooms come furnished or unfurnished. Lakeshore Manor can recommend movers verified to follow Covid-19 health protocols should you wish to bring furniture. Included services for residents is weekly housekeeping. Future additions to a suite once a resident has moved in, will include an induction cooking system, convection oven and dishwasher. No cost laundry machines are available for residents to use as well. At the main entrance the addition of a small kiosk store with some basic amenities will be coming. Mail service will be available with mailboxes right to the left of the main service desk.

A theme that occurred throughout the tour was the importance of social opportunities and being active. Inside the Manor is a spacious “Pub & Bistro” room for seniors to get together. A projector will be moved from the dining room to the “Pub & Bistro” so that movies can be enjoyed. Social events will be a significant programming focus for Manor staff. The fitness room can provide a senior with indoor exercise if desired. Manor staff will assists residents in developing individual fitness programs. A library and computer centre add to the amenities. Kelly is looking to host guest speakers to provide “professional devleopment” for seniors. Outside there is a Bacchic Ball court as well as garden boxes for residents to use. Eventually a shuttle van will be available to take seniors on day tours. While looking through a window, I found that what I liked is the location of the Manor. Downtown within walking distance are restaurants, banking and medical services, and John Peake Park isn’t that far away to enjoy.

Our last stop on the tour was the dining room. Each resident will fill out a food profile so that food served will be “above and beyond a gold standard”. The room is spacious and well lit with natural light streaming in from numerous windows. Each resident, I learned would have their meal plan reviewed monthly by the Kitchen Manager, Olivia. Choices within meals are also available. Snacks and such are also accessible on a 24 hour basis. Now, getting older also involves a greater chance of illness or maybe minor injury. HCAs (Health Care Aides) will be on site 24 hours a day to address health and well being concerns of residents. An LPN will be on site weekly to work with the HCAs to ensure each resident’s health issues are addressed.

You might wonder what you can do for visitors. The manor provides guest rooms and a spacious private room for hosting family get togethers and events like birthdays. Parking is plentiful with it available almost completely around the entire building. I was thinking of our granddaughters coming by for a visit some day.

After the tour I had a chance to talk with Kelly. Key to his vision of what Lakeshore Manor should be is that residents treat and enjoy as it is their home. A cornerstone of the Manor, is to build strong relationships with each senior. Ideally, seniors can look forward to socializing, being active and being free from many of the daily chores they have done throughout their productive lives. Additionally Kelly emphasized the the care, comfort, health and safety of residents are top priorities and that seniors can continue to enjoy life, each and every day, so that they can age gracefully to the next stage of living.

In leaving Lakeshore Manor, I could envision a senior who is considering significant downsizing and wishing to be free from the worries of house maintenance, giving the Manor a serious look. Having the opportunity to socialize and share experiences with other seniors in the comfort of a much larger community setting, helps combat the loneliness one may feel as a senior. The Manor’s proximity to downtown amenities, especially if a senior doesn’t wish to drive, is indeed a benefit. Kelly and Chloe left me feeling that Lakeshore Manor would have much to offer seniors.

" Mr. Tom Hong, owner of Lakeshore Manor, wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the residents of the City of Chestermere, City Staff, Mayor Chalmers, City Council, City CAO and the Seniors Task Force for supporting the creation of Lakeshore Manor. “This is a culmination of all the time, work and effort put forthby everyone and we are grateful to be able to contribute.”

